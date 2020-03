On March 17, 2020, Ark Restaurants Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the temporary closure of certain restaurants as well as holding the annual shareholders meeting virtually. A copy of the press release titled “Ark Restaurants Announces Temporary Closure of Certain Restaurants and the Holding of the Annual Shareholders Meeting Virtually” is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference and constitutes additional definitive materials filed in connection with the Company’s solicitation of proxies for its annual shareholders meeting.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated March 17, 2020

About ARK RESTAURANTS CORP. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates approximately 20 restaurants and bars, over 20 fast food concepts and catering operations. The Company operates approximately six small food court restaurants and over one service restaurant in the Village Eateries food court at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino. It also operates the hotel’s room service, banquet facilities and employee cafeteria. It operates approximately six restaurants in New York City; approximately three in Washington, District of Columbia; over six in Las Vegas, Nevada; approximately three in Atlantic City, New Jersey; over one at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut; approximately one in Boston, Massachusetts, and over two in Florida. Its restaurants include Center Cafe, Sequoia, Canyon Road, Bryant Park Grill & Cafe, Gallagher’s Steakhouse, Gonzalez y Gonzalez, Village Eateries, Robert, Thunder Grill, Gallagher’s Burger Bar, Broadway Burger Bar and Grill, The Rustic Inn and Southwest Porch.