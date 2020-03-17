On March 17, 2020, Ark Restaurants Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the temporary closure of certain restaurants as well as holding the annual shareholders meeting virtually. A copy of the press release titled “Ark Restaurants Announces Temporary Closure of Certain Restaurants and the Holding of the Annual Shareholders Meeting Virtually” is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference and constitutes additional definitive materials filed in connection with the Company’s solicitation of proxies for its annual shareholders meeting.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated March 17, 2020