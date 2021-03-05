SEC Filings ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARCC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARCC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers;

Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 2, 2021 Steve Bartlett notified Ares Capital Corporation (the “Company”) that he would not stand for reelection as a director of the Company when his current term expires at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Mr. Bartlett is expected to continue to serve the remainder of his term until the date of the Annual Meeting. Mr. Bartlett has served on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) since 2012 and currently serves as a member of the Audit Committee and Co-Investment Committee of the Board. Mr. Bartlett’s decision to resign was based on a desire to pursue other opportunities and not the result of any disagreement relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

The Company appreciates and thanks Mr. Bartlett for his service and commitment as a director and will continue to benefit from his perspectives and insights as a director and committee member until his term expires at the Annual Meeting.