ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARCC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers;
Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies. The Company invests in first lien senior secured loans (including unitranche loans, which are loans that combine both senior and mezzanine debt, generally in a first lien position), second lien senior secured loans and mezzanine debt, which in some cases includes an equity component. The Company focuses on self-originating most of its investments by pursuing an array of investment opportunities in middle-market companies, venture capital backed businesses and power generation projects across multiple channels. It also makes preferred and/or common equity investments. The Company is externally managed by its investment advisor, Ares Capital Management LLC.