ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.



About ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on developing products to stop bleeding (hemostasis) and control leaking (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s technology is based on a self-assembling peptide that creates a physical, mechanical barrier, which could be applied to seal organs or wounds that are leaking blood and other fluids. The Company’s primary product candidates, collectively known as the AC5 Devices (AC5), are designed to achieve hemostasis in surgical procedures. The Company’s product candidates rely on its self-assembling peptide technology and are designed to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds, and minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The Company focuses on developing other product candidates based on its technology platform for use in a range of indications. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenues.