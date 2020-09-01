ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Story continues below

On August 29, 2020, ARCA biopharma, Inc. (“ARCA”) and Potens Partners LLC (“Landlord”) entered into an Office Lease Agreement (the “Agreement”).

Under the terms of the Agreement, ARCA is leasing approximately 5,200 square feet of office facilities in Westminster, Colorado for a 42 month term beginning October 1, 2020. Minimum lease payments committed under the Agreement through March 2024 are approximately $272,000. The lease includes an option to renew for an additional 36 month term at the then prevailing rental rates.

The Agreement is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and the description of the Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit.

Section 9 — Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 abio-ex101_7.htm EX-10.1 abio-ex101_7.htm Exhibit 10.1 OFFICE LEASE AGREEMENT CHURCH RANCH OFFICE CENTER10170 Church Ranch Way Westminster,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ARCA) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is principally focused on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a beta-blocker and mild vasodilator that the Company is evaluating in a clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients with heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFREF). Gencaro is considered part of the beta-blocker class of compounds because of its property of blocking both beta-1 and beta-2, receptors in the heart. The blocking of these receptors prevents the receptor from binding with other molecules, primarily the neurotransmitter norepinephrine (NE), which activate these receptors. The Company is conducting a Phase IIB/III clinical trial of Gencaro, known as GENETIC-AF.