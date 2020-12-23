SEC Filings ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02.

On December 21, 2020, the Compensation Committee (the “Compensation Committee”) of the Board of Directors of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) approved the following incentive stock option grants to the executive officers listed below to the Company’s 2020 Equity Incentive Plan (the “2020 Plan”):

On December 21, 2020, the Compensation Committee approved the following base salary compensation and target bonus percentages for the named executive officers and principal financial officer for the 2021 fiscal year:

On December 21, 2020, in connection with the approval of the compensation matters described above, the Compensation Committee adopted forms of stock option agreements and restricted stock unit award agreements to be used in connection with any awards issued under the Company’s 2020 Plan to the Company’s directors, officers and other employees (the “Agreements”).

Copies of the Agreements are filed herewith as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2, 10.3, 10.4 and 10.5 and are incorporated herein by reference.

Section 9 — Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. Exhibit

About ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ARCA) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is principally focused on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a beta-blocker and mild vasodilator that the Company is evaluating in a clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients with heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFREF). Gencaro is considered part of the beta-blocker class of compounds because of its property of blocking both beta-1 and beta-2, receptors in the heart. The blocking of these receptors prevents the receptor from binding with other molecules, primarily the neurotransmitter norepinephrine (NE), which activate these receptors. The Company is conducting a Phase IIB/III clinical trial of Gencaro, known as GENETIC-AF.