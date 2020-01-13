SEC Filings Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 13, 2020, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (the “Company”) disclosed in an updated corporate presentation that its unaudited cash position as of December 31, 2019 was $90.8 million. Included in the Company’s unaudited cash position as of December 31, 2019 was approximately $18.9 million of net proceeds from the sale of the Company’s common stock under its at-the-market offering program made throughout the year ended December 31, 2019.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On January 13, 2020, the Company posted an updated corporate presentation on its website at www.arbutusbio.com. A copy of the presentation is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.