Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On February 10, 2020, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its decision to discontinue AB-452 and pursue development of a next generation HBV specific oral RNA-destabilizer. A copy of the press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Also on February 10, 2020, the Company posted an updated corporate presentation on its website at www.arbutusbio.com. A copy of the presentation is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.