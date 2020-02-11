AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (LON:ABTU) Files An 8-K Other Events

On February 11, 2020, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. issued a press release announcing the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is each incorporated herein by reference.

About AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (LON:ABTU)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in research, development and commercialization of the commercial viability of a group of proteins, antifreeze proteins (AFPs). The Company focuses on the managing aquaculture productivity. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon (AAS), which can be grown in contained, land-based facilities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon for land-based facilities that can be built closer to consumers to manage the need for air freight shipping and transportation. The Company’s subsidiaries include AquaBounty Canada, Inc., which operates a commercial biotechnology laboratory that conducts research and development programs related to the Company’s technologies; AquaBounty Panama, S. de R.L.; AquaBounty Farms, Inc., and AquaBounty Brasil Participacoes Ltda., which conducts commercial trials of the Company’s AquAdvantage Salmon.