AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (LON:ABTU) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.
About AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (LON:ABTU)
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in research, development and commercialization of the commercial viability of a group of proteins, antifreeze proteins (AFPs). The Company focuses on the managing aquaculture productivity. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon (AAS), which can be grown in contained, land-based facilities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon for land-based facilities that can be built closer to consumers to manage the need for air freight shipping and transportation. The Company’s subsidiaries include AquaBounty Canada, Inc., which operates a commercial biotechnology laboratory that conducts research and development programs related to the Company’s technologies; AquaBounty Panama, S. de R.L.; AquaBounty Farms, Inc., and AquaBounty Brasil Participacoes Ltda., which conducts commercial trials of the Company’s AquAdvantage Salmon.