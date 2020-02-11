AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (LON:ABTU) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 11, 2020, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. issued a press release announcing the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is each incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Exhibit
About AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (LON:ABTU)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in research, development and commercialization of the commercial viability of a group of proteins, antifreeze proteins (AFPs). The Company focuses on the managing aquaculture productivity. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon (AAS), which can be grown in contained, land-based facilities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon for land-based facilities that can be built closer to consumers to manage the need for air freight shipping and transportation. The Company’s subsidiaries include AquaBounty Canada, Inc., which operates a commercial biotechnology laboratory that conducts research and development programs related to the Company’s technologies; AquaBounty Panama, S. de R.L.; AquaBounty Farms, Inc., and AquaBounty Brasil Participacoes Ltda., which conducts commercial trials of the Company’s AquAdvantage Salmon.

