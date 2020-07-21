AQUA METALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Information.

Aqua Metals Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Aqua Metals’ investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, technology, licensing matters and other issues through a variety of means, including Aqua Metals’ website, press releases, SEC filings and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We encourage our investors and others to review the information we make public in the locations below as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

About AQUA METALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. is engaged in the business of recycling lead through a process that the Company developed and named AquaRefining. AquaRefining process will provide for the recycling of lead acid batteries (LABs) and the production of lead. AquaRefining is a water-based ambient temperature process. The modular nature of AquaRefining makes it possible to start LAB recycling at a smaller scale than is possible with smelters. Its AquaRefining process begins with the crushing of used LABs and the separation of the metallic lead, active material (lead compounds), sulfuric acid and plastic for recycling. The active material is dissolved in its solvent. The primary lead is then stripped from the solvent using its automated process allowing the solvent to be reused continuously and indefinitely. Its AquaRefining process generates over three outputs, such as lead; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings, and sulfuric acid. The Company has not generated revenues.