AQUA METALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Story continues below

About AQUA METALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. is engaged in the business of recycling lead through a process that the Company developed and named AquaRefining. AquaRefining process will provide for the recycling of lead acid batteries (LABs) and the production of lead. AquaRefining is a water-based ambient temperature process. The modular nature of AquaRefining makes it possible to start LAB recycling at a smaller scale than is possible with smelters. Its AquaRefining process begins with the crushing of used LABs and the separation of the metallic lead, active material (lead compounds), sulfuric acid and plastic for recycling. The active material is dissolved in its solvent. The primary lead is then stripped from the solvent using its automated process allowing the solvent to be reused continuously and indefinitely. Its AquaRefining process generates over three outputs, such as lead; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings, and sulfuric acid. The Company has not generated revenues.