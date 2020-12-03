AppTech Corp. (OTCMKTS:APCX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On December 03, 2020, AppTech Corp. (“AppTech”) filed a Current Report on Form 8-K and issued a press release announcing that it launched a virtual investor awareness program on M-Vest.com in an effort to raise awareness and streamline business communications to shareholders and to the investment community as a whole. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-k and is incorporated by reference herein.

Commencing on December 03, 2020, AppTech published an investor presentation which shall be utilized on the M-Vest.com platform in association with its virtual awareness program and AppTech’s website. A copy of the presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

The information in this Item 7.01 and the attached Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this Item 7.01 and the attached Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended whether made before or after the date hereof and regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated December 03, 2020. 99.2 Corporate Presentation.



AppTech Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 AppTech Corp. Announces Launch on M-Vest CARLSBAD,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About AppTech Corp. (OTCMKTS:APCX)

AppTech Corp. is a cloud infrastructure and merchant services provider. The Company provides business solutions for brick-and-mortar, e-commerce and mobile businesses. Its products and services include merchant services, such as Bubble; cloud services, such as SmartDesk, and information technology (IT) services. Its merchant services are personalized payment solutions for retail, online and mobile businesses. Its merchant services include credit card processing, electronic check and automated clearing house processing, gift and loyalty card programs, and merchant cash advance services. Bubble creates and manages location-based marketing campaigns and processes mobile payments for customer experiences. It also offers a range of payment processing solutions. From managed cloud services, including virtual desktop and infrastructure services, to providing remote desktop support and security assessment, its IT solutions helps in business productivity and support technology infrastructure.