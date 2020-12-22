APPLIED SCIENCE PRODUCTS, INC. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS



About APPLIED SCIENCE PRODUCTS, INC. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Science Products, Inc., formerly Flight Safety Technologies, Inc., is engaged in developing four new technologies designed for aviation safety and efficiency. These technologies include aircraft wake safety management (AWSM), sensor for optically characterizing ring-eddy atmospheric turbulence emanating sound (SOCRATES), Universal Collision Obviation and Reduced Near-miss (UNICORN), and Tactical Integrated Illumination Countermeasure Technology (TIICM). AWSM is a system of integrated technologies designed to provide air traffic control with the ability to modify spacings between aircraft to increase safety and airport capacity. SOCRATES is designed to detect clear air turbulence, micro-bursts and aircraft generated vortices. UNICORN is a technology that is being designed based upon an arrangement of radar. TIICM is a possible solution to the threat of ground fired and hand held missile being fired on aircraft by terrorists.