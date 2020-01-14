APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:AMEH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) from time to time makes presentations at conferences and to analysts, current stockholders, potential investors and others, and has prepared presentation materials that the Company intends to use in this regard. A copy of the presentation materials to be used is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 and in Exhibit 99.1 furnished herewith shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities under Section 18 of the Exchange Act, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filings made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The furnishing of this information will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 – Investor Presentation



Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm203344d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Investor Presentation January 2020 2 Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains forward – looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care. The Company operates in healthcare delivery segment. Its operations include Hospitalists, which include its contracted physicians focusing on the delivery of medical care to hospitalized patients; an accountable care organization (ACO), which focuses on providing care to Medicare fee-for-service patients; an independent practice association (IPA), which contracts with physicians and provides care to Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and dual-eligible patients on a risk- and value-based fee basis; approximately three clinics, which it owns or operates, and which provide specialty care in the greater Los Angeles area, and Palliative care, home health and hospice services, which include its at-home and end-of-life services.