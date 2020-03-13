On March 13, 2020, Apollo Investment Corporation (the “Company”) entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to its amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement (the “Senior Secured Agreement”), dated as of November 19, 2018, to increase the total commitments under the Senior Secured Agreement by $100,000,000 from $1,710,000,000 to 1,810,000,000 to the accordion provisions therein. The accordion provisions under the Senior Secured Agreement allow the Company to increase the total commitments under the existing revolving facility up to an aggregate principal amount of $2,385,000,000 from new or existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. No other amendments were made to the Senior Secured Agreement by the Amendment.

