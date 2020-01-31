Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On January 31, 2020, Aon plc issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing its results of operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.
A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(a) – (c) Not applicable.
(d) Exhibits:
EX-99.1 2 ex991prq42019.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1Investor Relations News from AonAon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Fourth Quarter Key Metrics From Continuing Operations and Highlights•Total revenue increased 4% to $2.9 billion,…
