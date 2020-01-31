SEC Filings Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 31, 2020, Aon plc issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing its results of operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) – (c) Not applicable.

(d) Exhibits: