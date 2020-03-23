ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION (NYSE:ANH) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01.
|Press release, dated March 20, 2020, announcing updates with respect to the Company’s operations through the close of business on March 20, 2020.
EX-99.1 2 a52192504ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Anworth Announces Company Updates SANTA MONICA,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION (NYSE:ANH)
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objective is to provide risk-adjusted total returns to its stockholders over the long-term through dividends and through capital appreciation. Its strategy is to invest in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and residential mortgage loans. Its principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders based upon the spread between the interest income on its mortgage assets and its borrowing costs to finance its acquisition of those assets. It finances residential mortgage loans through asset-backed securities issued by the consolidated securitization trusts. It also has a small portfolio of residential real estate properties. The Company is engaged in investing in, financing and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage loans. It is managed and advised by Anworth Management, LLC (Manager).