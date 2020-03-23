ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION (NYSE:ANH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On March 20, 2020, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing the following updates with respect to its operations through the close of business on March 20, 2020:

A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
As discussed therein, the press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s current expectations and are subject to the limitations and qualifications set forth in the Press Release as well as in the Company’s other documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, that actual events and/or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.
Press release, dated March 20, 2020, announcing updates with respect to the Company’s operations through the close of business on March 20, 2020.
About ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objective is to provide risk-adjusted total returns to its stockholders over the long-term through dividends and through capital appreciation. Its strategy is to invest in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and residential mortgage loans. Its principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders based upon the spread between the interest income on its mortgage assets and its borrowing costs to finance its acquisition of those assets. It finances residential mortgage loans through asset-backed securities issued by the consolidated securitization trusts. It also has a small portfolio of residential real estate properties. The Company is engaged in investing in, financing and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage loans. It is managed and advised by Anworth Management, LLC (Manager).

