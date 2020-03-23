SEC Filings ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION (NYSE:ANH) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION (NYSE:ANH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On March 20, 2020, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing the following updates with respect to its operations through the close of business on March 20, 2020:

A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

As discussed therein, the press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s current expectations and are subject to the limitations and qualifications set forth in the Press Release as well as in the Company’s other documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, that actual events and/or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.

Press release, dated March 20, 2020, announcing updates with respect to the Company’s operations through the close of business on March 20, 2020.