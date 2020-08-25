AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Effective August 23, 2020 the issuer’s subsidiary, SomaCeuticals, Inc. entered into an exclusive global license agreement with 7 to Stand, Inc. for the rights to U.S. patent 10,610,592 issued to Fabrizio de Silvestri, Terni, Italy, as inventor, April 7, 2020 for treatment of Multiple Sclerosis(MS).

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease in which the immune system of the individual attacks the central nervous system and affects the nerve cells. The disease can manifest with a wide range of neurological symptoms and can progress to total physical and cognitive disability. There are many different symptoms of MS, including fatigue, numbness, walking and balance problems, bladder dysfunction, bowel dysfunction, vision problems, dizziness and vertigo, sexual dysfunction, pain, cognitive dysfunction, emotional changes, depression and spasticity.

There is no known cure using current treatments and is the most common immune-mediated disorder affecting the central nervous system. With over 2.3 million people affected and with each individual spending approximately $70,000 per year, MS ranked eighth by drug invoice spending among the top therapeutic classes in the U.S. in 2016, representing nearly $19 billion in drug spending alone.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated August 24, 2020



