Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On January 13, 2020, the Leadership Development and Compensation Committee (the “Committee”) of the Board of Directors of Amyris, Inc. (the “Company”) approved a 2020 cash bonus plan that included the cash bonus plan for the Company’s executive officers, including the Company’s chief executive officer, chief financial officer and other “named executive officers” from the Company’s 2019 proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 10, 2019 (the “Bonus Plan”). The Bonus Plan provides the following structure for executives: