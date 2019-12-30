Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant
On December 19, 2019, Amyris, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Loan Agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) with Nikko Chemicals Co., Ltd., the Company’s partner with respect to its Aprinnova, LLC joint venture (the “JV”), to make available to the Company a secured loan in the principal amount of $4.5 million (the “Loan”), which the Company borrowed in full on December 19, 2019. The Loan (i) matures on January 31, 2020 (the “Maturity Date”), (ii) accrues interest at a rate of 2.75% per annum from and including the Loan date through the Maturity Date, and (iii) is secured by a first-priority lien on 27.2% of the JV interests owned by the Company. The Loan Agreement contains customary terms, provisions and covenants, including certain events of default after which the Loan would be due and payable immediately.
Amyris, Inc. is an integrated industrial biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in research and development and sales of fuels and farnesene-derived products. It is applying its industrial synthetic biology platform to engineer, manufacture and sell products into a range of consumer and industrial markets, including cosmetics, flavors and fragrances (F&F), solvents and cleaners, polymers, lubricants, healthcare products and fuels. The Company focuses on a renewable hydrocarbon molecule called farnesene (Biofene). The Company is expanding its range of products across various categories divided into consumer and industrial applications. For consumer applications, the Company is developing and selling personal care products (which include ingredients for cosmetics and F&F), healthcare products and formulated end user products, such as Biossance brand skincare products and Muck Daddy brand hand cleaner product.

