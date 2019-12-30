SEC Filings Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant By ME Staff 8-k -

On December 19, 2019, Amyris, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Loan Agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) with Nikko Chemicals Co., Ltd., the Company’s partner with respect to its Aprinnova, LLC joint venture (the “JV”), to make available to the Company a secured loan in the principal amount of $4.5 million (the “Loan”), which the Company borrowed in full on December 19, 2019. The Loan (i) matures on January 31, 2020 (the “Maturity Date”), (ii) accrues interest at a rate of 2.75% per annum from and including the Loan date through the Maturity Date, and (iii) is secured by a first-priority lien on 27.2% of the JV interests owned by the Company. The Loan Agreement contains customary terms, provisions and covenants, including certain events of default after which the Loan would be due and payable immediately.