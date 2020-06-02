AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORPORATION (NYSE:AP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On June 2, 2020, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (the “Corporation”) issued a press release announcing it is contemplating a rights offering that would, when initiated, involve the issuance to its shareholders (as of a future record date) of a dividend of rights and potential over-subscription rights to purchase shares of its capital stock or potentially other securities. The offering of the securities would be made to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Corporation plans to “test the waters” to gauge market demand for its contemplated rights offering prior to filing the registration statement with the SEC. No money or other consideration is being solicited at this time, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the registration statement is filed with the SEC and declared effective, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the effective date of the registration statement.

A copy of the press release is attached hereto. The information in this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

(d) Exhibits. The following material is filed as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K: