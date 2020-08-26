SEC Filings AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On August 26, 2020, American Software, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report.

The information in this Current Report (including Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be \”filed\” for any purpose, including for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any previous or future filings by the Company under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Press Release

The Company includes operating measures (ACV) and other non-GAAP financial measures (EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share) in the summary financial information provided with the press release as supplemental information relating to its operating results. This financial information is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP-compliant financial information and may be different from the operating or non-GAAP financial information used by other companies. The Company believes that this presentation of ACV, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share provides useful information to investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. ACV is a forward-looking operating measure used by management to better understand cloud services (SaaS and other related cloud services) revenue trends within the Company’s business, as it reflects the Company’s current estimate of revenue to be generated under the existing client contracts in the forward 12-month period. EBITDA represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles, depreciation, interest (loss)/income & other, net, and income tax (benefit)/expense. Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles, depreciation, interest (loss)/income & other, net, income tax (benefit)/expense and non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS (d) Exhibits. Exhibit Number Description 99.1 Press Release of American Software, Inc., August 26, 2020.