American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

About American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. is a dialysis services provider in the United States. The Company focuses on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The Company’s segment is the ownership and operation of dialysis clinics. It provides patient care and clinical outcomes to patients suffering from the advanced stage of chronic kidney disease, known as end stage renal disease (ESRD). It operates clinics through a joint venture (JV) model, in which it partners with local nephrologists to develop, own and operate dialysis clinics. Each of its clinics is maintained as a separate joint venture in which it has the controlling interest, and its nephrologist partners and other joint venture partners have a non-controlling interest. The Company opens over 20 de novo clinics each year. The Company has owned and operated over 190 dialysis clinics in partnership with approximately 350 nephrologist partners treating over 13,000 patients in over 20 states and the District of Columbia.