AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On September 15, 2020 American Bio Medica Corporation (the “Company”) announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release announcing the Company’s results (the “Press Release”) is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference in this Item 2.02. The Press Release is available on the Company’s website. The information provided in Item 2.02 of this report, including Exhibit 99.1, shall be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The Company expects to file its Form 10-Q on September 15, 2020.
Item 2.02 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS
(d)
99.1
The Press Release
AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 abmc_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE abmc_ex991   Exhibit 99.1       Contacts:                                                Melissa A. Waterhouse Chief Executive Officer (800) 227-1243,…
About AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ABMC)

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures and sells immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate, point of collection testing (POCT) for drugs of abuse (DOA) in urine and oral fluids. The Company’s DOA POCT products offer employers, law enforcement, government, healthcare and education professionals to identify illicit drug use. In addition to the manufacture and sale of DOA POCT products, the Company provides bulk test strip manufacturing services to unaffiliated third parties on a contract basis. Its Rapid Drug Screen (RDS) is a POCT product that detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 DOA simultaneously in a single urine specimen. The Rapid ONE product line consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug of abuse in a urine specimen. The RDS InCup is a POCT product that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 DOA in a single urine specimen. The POCT products for oral fluid-based DOA testing include OralStat.

