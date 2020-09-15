SEC Filings AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On September 15, 2020 American Bio Medica Corporation (the “Company”) announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release announcing the Company’s results (the “Press Release”) is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference in this Item 2.02. The Press Release is available on the Company’s website. The information provided in Item 2.02 of this report, including Exhibit 99.1, shall be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The Company expects to file its Form 10-Q on September 15, 2020.

Item 2.02 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(d) 99.1 The Press Release