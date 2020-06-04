Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
Ameresco, Inc. is a provider of energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. The Company’s principal service is the development, design, engineering and installation of projects. Its U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal and Canada segments offer energy efficiency products and services, which include the design, engineering and installation of equipment and other measures; renewable energy solutions and services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) services. The Company’s Small-Scale Infrastructure segment sells electricity, processed landfill gas (LFG), heat or cooling, produced from renewable sources of energy and generated by small-scale plants that it owns. The Company’s Small-Scale Infrastructure segment also includes certain small-scale plants developed for customers. The All Other segment offers enterprise energy management services, consulting services and integrated-photovoltaic (PV).