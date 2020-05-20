ALPHA-EN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ALPE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On May 13, 2020, in connection with the CFO Resignation, the Board appointed Mr. Thomas A. Suppanz as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Thomas A. Suppanz, age 66. Mr. Suppanz has served as the Company’s Managing Director of Finance since June 2016, following a 35-year career on Wall Street as an Investment Banker with firms such as Oppenheimer and National Securities. Mr. Suppanz began his career as the Chief Accountant at VOEST Alpine USA, the U.S. subsidiary of a major European steel conglomerate. Mr. Suppanz holds a Masters Degree in Business from the Karl-Franzens University of Graz, Austria.

There is no arrangement or understanding between Mr. Suppanz and any other persons to which Mr. Suppanz was selected as an officer. There are no family relationships between Mr. Suppanz and any director, executive officer or person nominated or chosen by the Company to become a director or executive officer of the Company within the meaning of Item 401(d) of Regulation S-K under the Securities Act (“Regulation S-K”).

Since the beginning of the Company’s last fiscal year, the Company has not engaged in any transaction in which Mr. Suppanz had a direct or indirect material interest within the meaning of Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

No arrangements have been made yet between Mr. Suppanz and the Company pertaining to his compensation as CFO. Mr. Suppanz was compensated for his services as Managing Director of Finance of the Company at a rate of $4,000 per month, and he shall continue to be compensated at the same rate until such arrangements are made.



