ALPHA-EN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ALPE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

(b) Resignation of Director – Jim Kilman

On December 20, 2019, Jim Kilman, a current director of alpha-En Corporation (the “Company”), submitted his resignation as a director to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Kilman’s resignation was effective as of December 20, 2019.



About ALPHA-EN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ALPE)

Story continues below

alpha-En Corporation is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in developing a business centered in the commercial manufacturing of pure lithium metal. It focuses on including lithium products and processes derived from the Company’s technology, which include battery components, such as protected anodes and compounds of lithium, among others. It has also created a carbon neutral technology. The Company is focused on enabling battery technologies by developing and bringing to market materials produced in an environmentally sustainable manner. It has also developed a process for the production of Lithium Metal at room temperature using clean technology, which can be met without harming the environment. Its process even allows for the deposition and intercalation of lithium into custom substrates, which streamlines the manufacturing of very small batteries. The Company’s subsidiary is Clean Lithium Corporation. As of December 31, 2015, the Company had no revenues.