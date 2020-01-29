Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On January 29, 2020, Allegiance Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of Allegiance Bank, issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2019. A copy of the press release, as well as a copy of the accompanying earnings presentation, are furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 hereto, respectively, and incorporated herein by reference.

As provided in General Instruction B.2 to Form 8-K, the information furnished in Item 2.02, Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and such information shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits. The following are furnished as exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-K:

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 abtx-ex991_39.htm EX-99.1 abtx-ex991_39.htm Exhibit 99.1 PRESS RELEASE Allegiance Bancshares,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, Allegiance Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual customers. In addition to banking during normal business hours, the Company offers extended drive-in hours, automated teller machines (ATMs) and banking by telephone, mail and Internet. The Company also provides debit card services, cash management services and wire transfer services, and offers night depository, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, letters of credit and mobile deposits. It also offers safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, drive-in services and round the clock depository facilities. The Company maintains an Internet banking Website that allows customers to obtain account balances and transfer funds among accounts.