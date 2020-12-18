ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On December 18, 2020, ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2020. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

This Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall be deemed “furnished” and not “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement of the issuer, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC Exhibit

About ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Faneuil, Carpets and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers clients customer relationship management; billing, payment and claims processing; data entry; document management; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; system support and maintenance, and staffing services. The Carpets segment is a provider of multiple products for the commercial, retail and home builder markets, including all types of flooring, countertops, cabinets, window coverings and garage/closet organizers. The Carpets segment provides various floor coverings to commercial and retail customers, including carpet, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl plank, vinyl tile, area rugs and specialty flooring, including bamboo, leather, cork and large format tile. The Phoenix segment is engaged in offering digital pre-press capabilities and its ultraviolet (UV) printing platform supports a range of printing and finishing options.