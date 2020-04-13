ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

ITEM 3.01. Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standards.

Story continues below

On April 9, 2020, ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, based upon the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company did not meet the minimum bid price of $1.00 per share required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). A delisting notice has not been received, and the letter indicated that the Company will be provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until October 6, 2020, in which to regain compliance to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A). The letter further provided that if, at any time during the 180-day period, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company with written confirmation that it has achieved compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. If the Company does not regain compliance by October 6, 2020, an additional 180 days may be granted to regain compliance if the Company (i) submits an on-line Transfer Application and related application fees, (ii) meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market (except for the bid price requirement) and (iii) provides written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second 180-day compliance period.

The Company intends to actively monitor its closing bid price for its common stock between now and October 6, 2020, and intends to take any reasonable actions to resolve the Company’s noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement as may be necessary. No determination regarding the Company’s response has been made at this time. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.

About ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Faneuil, Carpets and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers clients customer relationship management; billing, payment and claims processing; data entry; document management; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; system support and maintenance, and staffing services. The Carpets segment is a provider of multiple products for the commercial, retail and home builder markets, including all types of flooring, countertops, cabinets, window coverings and garage/closet organizers. The Carpets segment provides various floor coverings to commercial and retail customers, including carpet, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl plank, vinyl tile, area rugs and specialty flooring, including bamboo, leather, cork and large format tile. The Phoenix segment is engaged in offering digital pre-press capabilities and its ultraviolet (UV) printing platform supports a range of printing and finishing options.