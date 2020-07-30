ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On July 29, 2020, Alimera Sciences, Inc. (“Alimera”) issued a press release regarding its results of operations and financial condition for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 as well as a corporate update. On July 30, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. ET, Alimera will host a conference call and a live webcast on the Investor Relations section of its corporate website at www.alimerasciences.com. During the conference call, Alimera’s executives will discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provide commercial and other corporate updates, including the impact of COVID-19 on Alimera. The full text of the press release, which includes information regarding Alimera’s use of a non-GAAP financial measure, is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Various statements made during the conference call and webcast will or may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding, among other things, Alimera’s expectations with respect to (a) how physicians will view ILUVIEN in light of current circumstances, and (b) Alimera being positioned to communicate how ILUVIEN provides significant long-term clinical benefits while reducing the number of visits for high-risk patients. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change them, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Meaningful factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, physicians may elect to continue to use anti-VEGF treatments as before without adding ILUVIEN to the treatment regimen or substituting ILUVIEN for anti-VEGF treatments, or other unexpected circumstances, and risks that include continuing risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as increased COVID-19 cases in certain states that have resulted or may again result in reduced access to medical facilities for patient visits with their physicians and continuing concerns of patients with diabetes who may be unwilling to visit their physicians in person (even if otherwise permitted) due to their fear of contracting COVID-19. Other factors are discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Alimera’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Alimera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Additional factors will also be described in those sections of Alimera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2020, to be filed with the SEC soon.

In addition to the risks described above and in Alimera’s reports and other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Alimera’s results. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Alimera will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Alimera. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the outcomes stated in such forward-looking statements and estimates will be achieved. All forward-looking statements contained in the conference call and webcast and in the press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the conference call and webcast and the press release (unless another date is indicated). Alimera undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the press release furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD.

The conference call and webcast, and the press release, include or will include a non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is included in Alimera’s press release issued July 29, 2020 and attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K under Item 7.01 is being “furnished” and not “filed” with the SEC for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities under such section. Furthermore, such information shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act, or the Exchange Act, unless specifically identified as being incorporated therein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

ALIMERA SCIENCES INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 alim-20200729xex99_1.htm EX-99.1 Exhibit 991 Q2\’20 PR Exhibit 99.1 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ﻿ Alimera Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update ﻿ Second Quarter and Recent Company Highlights: · Consolidated Net Revenue Down 8% Compared to Second Quarter 2019 · International Net Revenue Up 89% Compared to Second Quarter 2019 · Net Loss of $2.5 Million vs. $5.0 Million in Second Quarter 2019 · Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $0.3 Million vs. $2.1 Million in Second Quarter 2019 ﻿ ATLANTA (July 29,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Alimera) is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The Company focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The Company’s product is ILUVIEN, which is developed to treat diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. In the United States, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of DME in patients who have been treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a rise in intraocular pressure (IOP). In the European Economic Area (EEA) countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies.