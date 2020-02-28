SEC Filings ALICO, INC. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Alico, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on February 27, 2020 (the “Annual Meeting”). There were 7,475,200

shares of common stock entitled to be voted and 5,915,378 shares were voted in person or by proxy, thus a quorum was present. The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon at the Annual Meeting, as well as the final voting tally certified by the Company’s Inspector of Elections with respect to each matter. A more complete description of each matter is set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 21, 2020.

Proposal 1: The Company’s shareholders elected each of the Company’s seven nominees for director to hold office for the ensuring year or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified, as set forth below:

Proposal 2: The Company’s shareholders ratified the Audit Committee’s selection of RSM US LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2020, as set out below.

Proposal 3: The Company’s shareholders approved of the shareholder proposal regarding an advisory vote addressing whether the Company should adopt a majority voting standard for the election of the members of its Board of Directors, as set forth below.