SEC Filings ALICO, INC. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

ALICO, INC. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

Executives of Alico, Inc. (the “Company”) may, from time to time, meet with investors in various meetings or make presentations to investors at industry events. A copy of the materials that may be used in such meetings and presentations (the “Presentation”) will be posted on the Company’s website at http://ir.alicoinc.com.

References to the Company’s website in this Current Report on Form 8-K and/or the Presentation, if any, do not incorporate by reference the information on the Company’s website into this Current Report on Form 8-K and the Company disclaims any such incorporation by reference.

The Company is furnishing the information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K to comply with Regulation FD. Such information shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, whether made before or after the date hereof and regardless of any general incorporation language in such filings, except to the extent expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. This Current Report on Form 8-K will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in the report that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD.