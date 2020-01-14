ALICO, INC. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure
Executives of Alico, Inc. (the “Company”) may, from time to time, meet with investors in various meetings or make presentations to investors at industry events. A copy of the materials that may be used in such meetings and presentations (the “Presentation”) will be posted on the Company’s website at http://ir.alicoinc.com.
References to the Company’s website in this Current Report on Form 8-K and/or the Presentation, if any, do not incorporate by reference the information on the Company’s website into this Current Report on Form 8-K and the Company disclaims any such incorporation by reference.
The Company is furnishing the information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K to comply with Regulation FD. Such information shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, whether made before or after the date hereof and regardless of any general incorporation language in such filings, except to the extent expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. This Current Report on Form 8-K will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in the report that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD.
About ALICO, INC. (NASDAQ:ALCO)
Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness and natural resources management company. The Company’s segments include Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources and, Other Operations. Its principal lines of business are citrus groves, cattle ranching and conservation. The Orange Co. segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating and/or managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing and hauling of citrus. The conservation and environmental resources segment includes activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant and animal sales, leasing, management and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The other operations segment consists of activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration and other insignificant lines of business.
