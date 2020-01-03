SEC Filings ALICO, INC. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b)

On December 31, 2019, Mr. George R. Brokaw, the Executive Vice Chairman of Alico, Inc. (the “Company”), informed the Company that he will voluntarily resign from the position of Executive Vice Chairman effective immediately. Mr. Brokaw’s decision to step down as Executive Vice Chairman was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. Mr. Brokaw informed the Company that he intends to remain a member of the Board of Directors and intends to stand for re-election as a director at the Company’s upcoming annual meeting scheduled for February 27, 2020.