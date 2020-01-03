ALICO, INC. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On December 31, 2019, Mr. George R. Brokaw, the Executive Vice Chairman of Alico, Inc. (the “Company”), informed the Company that he will voluntarily resign from the position of Executive Vice Chairman effective immediately. Mr. Brokaw’s decision to step down as Executive Vice Chairman was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. Mr. Brokaw informed the Company that he intends to remain a member of the Board of Directors and intends to stand for re-election as a director at the Company’s upcoming annual meeting scheduled for February 27, 2020.
Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness and natural resources management company. The Company’s segments include Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources and, Other Operations. Its principal lines of business are citrus groves, cattle ranching and conservation. The Orange Co. segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating and/or managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing and hauling of citrus. The conservation and environmental resources segment includes activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant and animal sales, leasing, management and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The other operations segment consists of activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration and other insignificant lines of business.

