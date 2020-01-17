AKERS BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:AKER) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) furnishes as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K (this “Report”) a copy of the Notice of Settlement to Current Akers Stockholders (the “Notice”), relating to two shareholder derivative actions: Watts v. Gormally, et al., No. 2:18-15992 (D.N.J.) and Chan v. Gormally, et al., No. 2:19-cv-4989 (D.N.J.). Additional information concerning the terms of the proposed settlement (the “Proposed Settlement”) and the related hearing can be found in the Notice and on the Company’s website at www.akersbio.com. The contents of the Company’s website shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into this Item 7.01.

The information included or incorporated in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended, the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be or be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

This Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about the Proposed Settlement. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of future performance and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors, including our failure to satisfy the conditions necessary to make the Proposed Settlement effective. You should not place undue reliance on such statements. Unless required to do so by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information or future developments or otherwise.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Notice of Settlement to Current Akers Stockholders.



Akers Biosciences, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Akers Biosciences,…

To view the full exhibit click here