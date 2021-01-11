SEC Filings Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On January 11, 2021, Air T, Inc. announced the extension of the expiration date of the Warrants (“Warrants”) to purchase Alpha Income Preferred Securities (also referred to as 8% Cumulative Capital Securities) (“AIP”). The Warrants, previously scheduled to expire on January 15, 2021, are extended and now will expire on August 30, 2021. The press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits