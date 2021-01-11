Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On January 11, 2021, Air T, Inc. announced the extension of the expiration date of the Warrants (“Warrants”) to purchase Alpha Income Preferred Securities (also referred to as 8% Cumulative Capital Securities) (“AIP”). The Warrants, previously scheduled to expire on January 15, 2021, are extended and now will expire on August 30, 2021. The press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
About Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through five segments: overnight air cargo, ground equipment sales, ground support services, printing equipment and maintenance, and leasing. The company’s overnight air cargo segment operates in the air express delivery services industry. The ground equipment sales segment manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, the United States military and industrial customers. The ground support services segment provides ground support equipment maintenance and facilities maintenance services to domestic airlines and aviation service providers. The printing equipment and maintenance segment designs, manufactures and sells advanced digital print production equipment, maintenance contracts, spare parts, supplies and consumable items for these systems. The Company’s leasing segment provides funding for equipment leasing transactions.

