SEC Filings Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On December 11, 2020, Airco 1, LLC (“Airco 1”), (a 50%-owned subsidiary of Airco, LLC (“Airco”), which is a 50%-owned subsidiary of Air T, Inc. (the “Company”) and Park State Bank (“PSB”), entered into a Main Street Priority Loan Facility Term Loan Agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) and related documentation for a loan (the “Main Street Loan”) in the aggregate amount of $6,200,000 for which PSB served as lender to the Main Street Priority Loan Facility as established by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act. On December 19, 2020, the Company learned that the Main Street Loan had been approved. The loan transaction was completed on December 22, 2020. The loan proceeds are to be used to refinance indebtedness of Airco 1, LLC.

The principal terms of the Main Street Loan are: (a) interest on the loan accrues at a floating rate of LIBOR plus 3.00% and interest is payable commencing December 11, 2021; (b) 15% principal payments plus 15% of the amount of capitalized interest are due on December 11, 2023, and 2024, with the remainder due on the loan maturity date – December 11, 2025; (c) the loan is not guaranteed; and, (d) a 2% origination fee was paid on funding of the loan. The loan contains affirmative covenants relating to a collateral coverage ratio and collateral valuation. The terms of the loan provide for customary events of default, including, among others, those relating to a failure to make payment, breaches of representations and covenants, and the occurrence of certain events. The loan is secured by a security interest in the assets of Airco 1 and a pledge of Airco’s membership interest in Airco 1.

The foregoing description of the Main Street Loan does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Loan Agreement, the Promissory Note executed in connection with the Loan Agreement, the Security Agreement of Airco 1, and the Pledge Agreement of Airco, copies of which are attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2, 10.3 and 10.4, respectively, and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

The information set forth under Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.