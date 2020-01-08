Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

As discussed below, in connection with its participation in the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California beginning on January 13th, 2020, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) updated its corporate presentation to include disclosure that the Company had an estimated $34.5 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019, which includes the proceeds of approximately $19.3 million, net of expenses, from the sale of approximately 10.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Placement Shares”), representing the full amount of shares authorized for sale by the Company in the at-the-market offering conducted to the Common Stock Sales Agreement dated November 8, 2019 (the “Sales Agreement”) with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. The issuance and sale of the Placement Shares by the Company under the Sales Agreement was made to a prospectus supplement to the Company’s registration statement on Form S-3, originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 2, 2018, and declared effective by the SEC on November 14, 2018. The Company believes its estimated cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019 will be sufficient to meet its projected operating requirements into September 2020.

Because the Company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 have not yet been finalized or audited, the preliminary statement of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019 in this Item 2.02 is subject to change, and the Company’s actual cash and cash equivalents as of the end of this period may differ materially from this preliminary estimate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on this preliminary estimate.

Beginning on January 13, 2019, the Company will participate in the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California. The Company has updated its corporate presentation that it intends to use in connection with its presentation at the Biotech Showcase 2020 on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time, and in meetings with investors. The updates primarily involve disclosure regarding the Company’s cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019 as well as the Company’s plans for commercialization upon the approval of AG200 (Twirla®).

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products. The Company has developed a transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is a combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch. In addition to Twirla, the Company is developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, which is a regimen designed to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide a shortened hormone-free interval, and AG890, which is a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Each of its product candidates utilizes its Skinfusion technology designed to deliver contraceptive-levels of hormones to the blood stream through the skin over a seven-day period.