Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously disclosed, on February 10, 2020 Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Credit Agreement and Guaranty with Perceptive Credit Holdings III, LP, a related party (“Perceptive”), for a senior secured term loan credit facility of up to $35.0 million (the “Perceptive Credit Agreement”). A first tranche of $5.0 million was funded on execution of the Perceptive Credit Agreement. A second tranche of $15.0 million was funded as a result of the approval of Twirla by the FDA. Another $15.0 million tranche will be available to the Company based on the achievement of certain revenue milestones.

On February 26, 2021 the Perceptive Credit Agreement was amended (“Amended Perceptive Credit Agreement”) to increase the total amount available to the Company to $45.0 million by creating a fourth tranche of $10.0 million that will be available based on the achievement of a revenue milestone. The interest rate and 1% fee payable upon the drawing of a tranche set forth in the Perceptive Credit Agreement will also apply to the fourth tranche created by the Amended Perceptive Credit Agreement. In addition, the Company received a covenant waiver pertaining to the existence of a “going concern” qualification in the accompanying opinion of the Company’s auditors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 1, 2021.

In connection with the Amended Perceptive Credit Agreement, the Company issued to Perceptive a warrant to purchase 450,000 shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $2.87 per share (the “Warrant”).

The foregoing descriptions of the Warrant and the Amended Perceptive Credit Agreement do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the Warrant and the Amended Perceptive Credit Agreement, copies of which are filed as Exhibits 4.1 and 10.1, respectively, to this Form 8-K and are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

To the extent required by Item 2.03 of Form 8-K, the information regarding the Amended Perceptive Credit Agreement set forth under Item 1.01 of this Form 8-K is incorporated by reference in this Item 2.03.

Item 3.02Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

To the extent required by Item 3.02 of Form 8-K, the information regarding the Warrant set forth under Item 1.01 of this Form 8-K is incorporated by reference in this Item 3.02. The Company issued to Perceptive the Warrant in reliance on the exemption from registration provided for under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company relied on this exemption from registration based in part on the representations made by Perceptive, including the representations with respect to Perceptive’s status as an accredited investor, as such term is defined in Rule 501(a) of the Securities Act, and Perceptive’s investment intent.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits.

