Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition. On June 25, 2020, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (the “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The information provided in this Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibits, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits



About Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on creating devices for cancer, infectious disease and other life-threatening conditions. The Company operates through two segments: Aethlon, which represents its therapeutic business activities, and ESI, which represents its diagnostic business activities. The Company’s lead product is the Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a device that selectively targets the elimination of circulating viruses and tumor-secreted exosomes that promote cancer progression. The Aethlon Hemopurifier sheds glycoproteins to treat infectious viral pathogens. In oncology indications, the Hemopurifier targets the removal of circulating exosomes, which are released to promote cancer progression and to seed the spread of metastasis. Through its subsidiary, Exosome Sciences, Inc. (Exosome), the Company is also developing exosome-based product candidates to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer.