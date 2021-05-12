Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 12, 2021, Aemetis, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
The press release is being furnished as Exhibit99.1 to this Current Report on Form8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
This Form8-K and Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall be deemed “furnished” and not “filed” for purposes of Section18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement of the issuer.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Material.
On May 12, 2021, the Company issued a press release, posted to its web site at www.aemetis.com, announcing its earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a copy of which is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
AEMETIS, INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 amtx_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE amtx_ex991   Exhibit 99.1 External Investor Relations Contact: Kirin Smith PCG Advisory Group (646) 863-6519 [email protected] Company Investor Relations/ Media Contact: Todd Waltz  (408) 213-0940 [email protected]   Aemetis,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. is an international renewable fuels and biochemicals company. The Company is focused on the production of fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into biorefineries. Its segments include North America and India. The North America segment includes the Company’s approximately 60 million gallon per year capacity ethanol manufacturing plant in Keyes, California and its technology lab in College Park, Maryland. The India segment includes the Company’s over 50 million gallon per year capacity biodiesel manufacturing plant in Kakinada, the administrative offices in Hyderabad, India, and the holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. The Keyes plant produces denatured ethanol, Wet Distillers Grains, corn oil and Condensed Distillers Solubles. It produces biodiesel and refined glycerin at the Kakinada plant.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR