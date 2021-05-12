SEC Filings Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 12, 2021, Aemetis, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

The press release is being furnished as Exhibit99.1 to this Current Report on Form8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

This Form8-K and Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall be deemed “furnished” and not “filed” for purposes of Section18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement of the issuer.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Material.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.