Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

About Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., formerly Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc., is a gene therapy company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing medicines to patients suffering from chronic or debilitating disease. The Company operates and manages its business in the segment of developing and commercializing gene therapeutics. It focuses on diseases with unmet medical need, including ophthalmic diseases, such as wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as rare genetic diseases. The Company’s product candidates include AVA-101 and AVA-201 for treatment of Wet AMD; AVA-322 and AVA-323 for the treatment of Color Vision Deficiency, and AVA-311 for the treatment of Juvenile X-linked Retinoschisis. It has generated human proof-of-concept data for AVA-101 in a Phase I trial with over eight wet AMD subjects conducted at Lions Eye Institute (LEI) in Australia. It is developing AVA-322 and AVA-323 for the treatment of color vision deficiency (CVD).