ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Files An 8-K Other Events

On July 6, 2020, ADMA Biologics, Inc. issued a press release entitled “ADMA Biologics Opens Its Newest ADMA BioCenters Plasma Collection Facility.” The full text of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

99.1 Press release dated July 6, 2020, entitled “ADMA Biologics Opens Its Newest ADMA BioCenters Plasma Collection Facility.”



About ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and intends to market specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. Its segments include Plasma Collection Centers, which includes its operations in Georgia; Research and Development, which includes its plasma development operations in New Jersey, and Corporate. Its targeted patient populations are immune-compromised individuals suffering from an underlying immune deficiency disorder or may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its product candidates are intended to be used by physician specialists focused on caring for immune-compromised patients at risk of contracting infectious diseases. Its intravenous immunoglobulin product candidate, RI-002, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.