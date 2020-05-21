ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Files An 8-K Other Events

On May 21, 2020, ADMA Biologics, Inc. issued a press release entitled “ADMA Biologics Commences Collection of COVID-19 Plasma from Recovered Patients.” The full text of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

99.1 Press release dated May 21, 2020, entitled “ADMA Biologics Commences Collection of COVID-19 Plasma from Recovered Patients.”



ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and intends to market specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. Its segments include Plasma Collection Centers, which includes its operations in Georgia; Research and Development, which includes its plasma development operations in New Jersey, and Corporate. Its targeted patient populations are immune-compromised individuals suffering from an underlying immune deficiency disorder or may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its product candidates are intended to be used by physician specialists focused on caring for immune-compromised patients at risk of contracting infectious diseases. Its intravenous immunoglobulin product candidate, RI-002, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.