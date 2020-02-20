ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 17, 2020, the Company announced that Kevin Brown, the Chief Financial Officer of ADDvantage Technologies Group, will be leaving the Company effective March 6, 2020. Mr. Brown has accepted a new opportunity in Houston where he and his family reside. He has been commuting to Dallas and Tulsa, Oklahoma for over a year. Joe Hart, the Company\’s Chief Executive Officer, and the Board of Directors will begin the search for a long-term replacement in Dallas to help take ADDvantage to the next level. In the meantime, Scott Francis, who serves as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer and former Chief Financial Officer, will serve as the company’s Principal Financial Officer.
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On February 20, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the departure of Kevin Brown as Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.
About ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes and services a range of electronics and hardware for the cable television (Cable TV) and telecommunications (Telco) industries. The Company provides equipment repair services to cable operators. The Company has two segments: Cable Television (Cable TV) and Telecommunications (Telco). The Company’s Cable TV segment sells new, surplus and refurbished cable television equipment to cable television operators or multiple system operators (MSOs) or other resellers that sell to these customers throughout North America, Central America, South America and to other international regions. The Company’s Telco segment offers its customers a range of used telecommunication equipment across various manufacturers consisting of component parts to expand capacity, provides spares or replaces non-working components. The Telco segment’s switching equipment products originate, terminate and route voice traffic.

