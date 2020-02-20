SEC Filings ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 17, 2020, the Company announced that Kevin Brown, the Chief Financial Officer of ADDvantage Technologies Group, will be leaving the Company effective March 6, 2020. Mr. Brown has accepted a new opportunity in Houston where he and his family reside. He has been commuting to Dallas and Tulsa, Oklahoma for over a year. Joe Hart, the Company\’s Chief Executive Officer, and the Board of Directors will begin the search for a long-term replacement in Dallas to help take ADDvantage to the next level. In the meantime, Scott Francis, who serves as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer and former Chief Financial Officer, will serve as the company’s Principal Financial Officer.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 20, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the departure of Kevin Brown as Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is furnished herewith: