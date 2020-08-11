ADDENTAX GROUP CORP. (OTCMKTS:ATXG) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR PRINCIPAL OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF PRINCIPAL OFFICERS

On August 6th, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Addentax Group Corp. (the “Company”) appointed Ms. CUI Shan (“Ms. Cui”) to fill the vacancy created by the departure of Ms. NG Chung Chi, effective August 10th, 2020.

The Board has determined that Ms. Cui satisfies the definition of “independent director” in accordance with Rule 5605(a)(2) of the Marketplace Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. and Section 10(A)(m)(3) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The Company expects Ms. Cui to serve as the chairman of the audit committee and the “audit committee financial expert” as that term is defined by in Item 407(d)(5) of Regulation S-K promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The biography for Ms. Cui is set forth below:

Ms. Cui earned her Bachelor’s degree in English from Qingdao Ocean University in 1991 and master’s degree in Finance from Georgia State University, the United States in 1995. Ms. Cui is currently the CFO of Capital First International engaging in funding , investment evaluation, pre-IPO advisory post IPO capital market activities. Ms. Cui is also the independent Director and Audit Chair of WIMI Hologram Inc. She has accumulated sufficient accounting and finance reporting and risk management experience by working at several quoted companies since 1995. She has seasoned executive expertise in Capital Markets, Investor Relations, SOX, Financial Planning and Analysis, SEC Reporting, Financial Systems, CFO services and Project Management. She brings to the Board deep finance, audit and business experiences.

Ms. Cui has entered into an Independent Director Agreement with the Company, to which Ms. Cui will receive $17,142 per year in equal monthly installments of $1,428.50 at the end of each month.

Item 9.01. Exhibits

Exhibit Number Description 10.1 Independent Director Agreement with Ms. CUI Shan



About ADDENTAX GROUP CORP. (OTCMKTS:ATXG)

Addentax Group Corp. is a development-stage company. The Company is working on a field of producing images on a multiple surfaces, such as glass, leather, plastic, ceramic, textile, and others using three-dimensional (3D) sublimation vacuum heat transfer machine. The 3D sublimation vacuum heat transfer machine does not require technical skills for product production. A set of printing machines includes the machine itself and all raw materials for setting up and testing, and raw materials for production process. Materials for images can be varied, such as ceramics, glass, crockery, metal, clothing, caps, bags, leather products and other products. Its products are intended for individuals, business owners associated with the sale of souvenirs, and business owners intending to order souvenirs in the corporate style. It also intends to conclude a contract of carriage with local shipping companies for delivery of its goods to cities such as Meknes, Rabat, Kenitra and across the world.