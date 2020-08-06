ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ADMP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On August 5, 2020, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the “Company”) received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that as a result of the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock having been at $1.00 per share or greater for at least ten consecutive business days, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq\’s Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market, and the matter is now closed. On October 11, 2019, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because the common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by Nasdaq’s listing rules. The Company received additional communications from Nasdaq in April 2020 that ultimately extended the deadline to regain compliance to December 21, 2020. From July 22, 2020 to August 4, 2020, the Company’s closing bid price for ADMP has been at $1.00 per share or greater.

A copy of a press release issued by the Company on August 5, 2020 regarding the above matters is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

99.1 Press release issued by the Company dated August 5, 2020.



Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm PRESS RELEASE Adamis Pharmaceuticals 8-K Exhibit 99.1 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement SAN DIEGO–(August 5,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M). The Company’s product portfolio includes specialty pharmaceutical products, such as Epinephrine pre-filled syringe (PFS), APC-5000 dry powder inhaler (DPI), APC-1000 and APC-2000, and biotechnology products, such as TeloB-VAX (vaccine), APC-100, APC-200 and APC-300. The Company’s lead product candidate, the Epinephrine Injection USP 1:1000 0.3 milligram Pre-filled Single Dose Syringe, or the Epinephrine PFS, is a pre-filled syringe designed to deliver a premeasured 0.3 milligrams dose of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis. The Company also has licensed vaccine technology called somatic transgene immunization (STI) technology.