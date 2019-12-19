ACTUANT CORPORATION (NYSE:ATU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
EX-99.1 2 a52149338ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Enerpac Tool Group Reports First Quarter 2020 Results First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Highlights* Net sales from continuing operations were $147 million for the quarter. Core sales remained steady year-over-year,…
Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets. The Company’s Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, as well as rope and cable solutions to the global oil and gas, power generation and other energy markets. The Company’s Engineered Solutions segment provides engineered position and motion control systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as various other products to the industrial and agricultural markets.