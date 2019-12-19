ACTUANT CORPORATION (NYSE:ATU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On December 19, 2019, Actuant Corporation, which has adopted the business name “Enerpac Tool Group” pending approval of a change in its legal corporate name (the “Company”), announced its results of operations for the first quarter ended November 30, 2019. A copy of the press release announcing the Company\’s results for the first quarter ended November 30, 2019 is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
About ACTUANT CORPORATION (NYSE:ATU)

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets. The Company’s Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, as well as rope and cable solutions to the global oil and gas, power generation and other energy markets. The Company’s Engineered Solutions segment provides engineered position and motion control systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as various other products to the industrial and agricultural markets.

