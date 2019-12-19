SEC Filings ACTUANT CORPORATION (NYSE:ATU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ACTUANT CORPORATION (NYSE:ATU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

The information set forth in this Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and in Exhibit 99.1 is intended to be “furnished” under Item 2.02 of Form 8-K. Such information shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

On December 19, 2019, Actuant Corporation, which has adopted the business name “Enerpac Tool Group” pending approval of a change in its legal corporate name (the “Company”), announced its results of operations for the first quarter ended November 30, 2019. A copy of the press release announcing the Company\’s results for the first quarter ended November 30, 2019 is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release of the Company dated December 19, 2019.