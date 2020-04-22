ACQUIRED SALES CORP. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.



About ACQUIRED SALES CORP. (OTCMKTS:AQSP)

Acquired Sales Corp. is a development-stage company. The Company does not have any industrial services sector operations. The Company is focused on acquiring, and in some cases developing, real estate in the United States, especially real estate that is being used as, or that may be developable as, indoor or outdoor sports facilities, self-storage facilities, manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) parks, or apartments/hotels. The Company is also focused on the marijuana industry in the United States and also in Canada. The Company has not generated any revenue from continuing operations.