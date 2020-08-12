ACORN ENERGY, INC. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 12, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release announcing its 2020 second quarter results. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release of Acorn Energy, Inc., dated August 12, 2020



ACORN ENERGY, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Acorn Makes Progress Towards Break-even in Q2 on 7% Revenue & 13% Gross Profit Growth,…

About ACORN ENERGY, INC. (OTCMKTS:ACFN)

Acorn Energy, Inc. is a holding company that focuses on technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. The Company’s segments include Energy & Security Sonar Solutions (DSIT), Smart Grid Distribution Automation (GridSense) and Machine-to-Machine Critical Asset Monitoring & Control (M2M). The DSIT segment provides sonar and acoustic related solutions for energy, defense and commercial markets with a focus on underwater site security for strategic energy installations and other sonar and acoustic systems. The GridSense segment includes products and services that are provided by GridSense Inc. (GridSense), which develops markets and sells remote monitoring and control systems to electric utilities and industrial facilities across the world. The M2M segment includes products and services that are provided by OmniMetrix, LLC (OmniMetrix). OmniMetrix offers over two primary product lines, such as the Hero Rectifier Monitor and the Patriot Automated Test Stations.