ACASTI PHARMA INC. (NASDAQ:ACST) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

The following information is furnished to Item 2.02, “Results of Operations and Financial Condition.” On August 13, 2020, Acasti Pharma Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K. The information in this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing or document.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release issued by Acasti Pharma Inc. on August 13, 2020

ACASTI PHARMA INC.

Acasti Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, clinically studying and marketing new pharmaceutical products to treat human cardiovascular conditions. The Company is involved in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical applications of its licensed rights for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s prescription drug candidate is CaPre, which is being developed for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and eventually mild to moderate hypertriglyceridemia. The Company’s ONEMIA has a natural health product status in Canada, and it is commercialized as a medical food in the United States. Onemia is a purified omega-3 phospholipids concentrate derived from krill oil with lower levels of phospholipids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) content than CaPre.